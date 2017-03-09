Matt Barnes relishes being back with Warriors
The Golden State Warriors returned home for all of a day and Matt Barnes hitched a last-minute ride with a former summer league pal to Sacramento on Tuesday to pick up some clothes and his car before hitting the road again with his new - and old - team. Barnes is thrilled to be back in the Bay Area after a decade away, helping the league's top team try to withstand the devastating loss of leading scorer Kevin Durant to a knee injury that is expected to sideline him at least through this month.
