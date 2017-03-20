Man Found Shot To Death In Boyle Heights

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Unclaimed Money Is Piling Up In California, And Some Of It May Be Yours Every year, financial institutions have to report and hand over unclaimed property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.