Los Angeles Clippers players, Vision to Learn bring eyeglasses to Long Beach students
Brice Johnson of the Clippers jokes with JaQuilla McWillimas as she receives her new glasses at George Washington Middle School. Los Angeles Clippers Foundation and Vision To Learn will provide free eye exams and glasses to an additional 4,000 students in Long Beach, by the end of this year.
