LeBron James effort in vain as Cleveland Cavaliers fall to Detroit Pistons
LeBron James scored 29 points but the Cleveland Cavaliers still fell to a third successive NBA defeat as the Detroit Pistons won 106-101. The injury-plagued Cavaliers remain top of the Eastern Conference standings but the defending NBA champions have the Boston Celtics hot on their heels.
