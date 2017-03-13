Labissiere scores career-high 32, Kin...

Labissiere scores career-high 32, Kings beat Suns 107-101

11 hrs ago

Skal Labissiere has had a string of strong performances as his opportunities have grown in the wake of the DeMarcus Cousins trade. The Sacramento rookie scored 21 of his career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 107-101 victory over the Suns.

Chicago, IL

