LA Clippers: The Last Hurrah For The Core Four

The LA Clippers has had a solid run for the past six seasons. Yet, with all the uncertainties surrounding the team, this season may very well be the Last Hurrah for the core four Coming into this season, there were many speculations on how Doc Rivers would handle the situation of the LA Clippers' Big 4. Still, Doc Rivers and the Clippers remained intact after the deadline.

