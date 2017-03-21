Klay Thompson leads Golden State Warr...

Klay Thompson leads Golden State Warriors to fourth straight win

Klay Thompson top-scored with 34 points as the Golden State Warriors recorded a fourth straight victory with a 111-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. NBA leading scorer Russell Westbrook, who scored 47 the last time these two teams faced each other, could only manage 15 this time around for Oklahoma City.

