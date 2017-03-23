Kings vs. Clippers Preview: The Gauntlet Continues
If the Kings hadn't traded DeMarcus Cousins and were still in the playoff race, the current scheduled run of seven straight playoff ready opponents would have been brutal. Now it's simply a nice test for our young guys while also ensuring that the team doesn't ruin their chances at a high pick.
