Kings beat Magic 120-115 to snap eight-game losing streak

Orlando Magic guard C.J. Watson, guards Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Orlando Magic guard C.J. Watson, guards Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.