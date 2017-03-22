Jeff Hornacek: Knicks will run triangle 'exclusively' next season
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts against the LA Clippers during the first half of a NBA basketball game at Staples Center on March 20, 2017. "Hornacek made it clear that the Knicks will be running the triangle offense exclusively from the beginning of training camp next season, and they want players who fit the system and buy into it," states Newsday report from Al Iannazzone The Knicks have gone from a pick and roll system with triangle elements to no triangle to mostly triangle to now all triangle in New York, but let's face a few facts here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC