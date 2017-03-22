Jeff Hornacek: Knicks will run triangle 'exclusively' next season

New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts against the LA Clippers during the first half of a NBA basketball game at Staples Center on March 20, 2017. "Hornacek made it clear that the Knicks will be running the triangle offense exclusively from the beginning of training camp next season, and they want players who fit the system and buy into it," states Newsday report from Al Iannazzone The Knicks have gone from a pick and roll system with triangle elements to no triangle to mostly triangle to now all triangle in New York, but let's face a few facts here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.