Indiana Pacers bringing back guard Lance Stephenson on three-year deal Stephenson helped the Pacers' teams that went to back-to-back conference finals. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oyYZj8 The Indiana Pacers reached an agreement with swingman Lance Stephenson on a three-year, $12 million deal.

