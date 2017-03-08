How important is the MVP for this team?
The favorite to win MVP right now is James Harden, other flavors of the month have come and gone, but Harden remains and should win MVP. An MVP for Harden would solidify his legacy and ensure basketball immortality even if this team never wins it all.
