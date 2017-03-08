Hornets' hot shooting runs Magic off the floor early, falling 121-81

Charlotte has been a difficult matchup for the Magic this season, dealing them two blowout losses already. With the Magic sporting a new style, there was some hope they might be able to reverse their fortunes against their Southeast Conference foe, but it was the same old story, as Orlando got blown out early and never made much of a comeback, falling 121-81 to the Hornets.

