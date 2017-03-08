Hornets' hot shooting runs Magic off the floor early, falling 121-81
Charlotte has been a difficult matchup for the Magic this season, dealing them two blowout losses already. With the Magic sporting a new style, there was some hope they might be able to reverse their fortunes against their Southeast Conference foe, but it was the same old story, as Orlando got blown out early and never made much of a comeback, falling 121-81 to the Hornets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Pinstripe Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC