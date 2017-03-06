Griffin, Paul lead Clippers to 116-102 victory over Celtics
Blake Griffin scored 26 points, Chris Paul added 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 116-102 on Monday night. Jamal Crawford helped lift the Clippers in the second half by scoring 17 of his 19 points after halftime as Los Angeles shot 58 percent over the final two quarters.
