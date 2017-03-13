Gasol, Aldridge help Spurs beat Kings to end two-game skid
Pau Gasol scored 22 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 118-102 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, snapping a two-game skid. Kawhi Leonard had 12 points in 27 minutes, sitting out the fourth quarter after the Spurs led by as many as 28 points.
