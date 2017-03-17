Flashback Friday: Cavs Hand Clippers Worst Loss Of Last Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are under the bright lights tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Staples Center, where they handed the Clips their worst L of the 2015-2016 campaign in their last trip. LeBron James' good buddy Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers got the best of the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 1st , so it's time for the King and the boys to get him back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.