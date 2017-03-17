Flashback Friday: Cavs Hand Clippers Worst Loss Of Last Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are under the bright lights tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Staples Center, where they handed the Clips their worst L of the 2015-2016 campaign in their last trip. LeBron James' good buddy Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers got the best of the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 1st , so it's time for the King and the boys to get him back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC