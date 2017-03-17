Flashback Friday: Cavs Hand Clippers ...

Flashback Friday: Cavs Hand Clippers Worst Loss Of Last Season

Read more: King James Gospel

The Cleveland Cavaliers are under the bright lights tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Staples Center, where they handed the Clips their worst L of the 2015-2016 campaign in their last trip. LeBron James' good buddy Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers got the best of the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 1st , so it's time for the King and the boys to get him back.

