Cuban sends a thoughts and prayersa to Blake Griffin after his run-in with J.J. Barea
After Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea was ejected from Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers for pushing Clippers power forward Blake Griffin, owner Mark Cuban had some fun at Griffin's expense. "I just feel bad for Blake," Cuban said prior to Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
