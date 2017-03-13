Clippers need to solve their issues quickly
This could be the end of the line for a Clippers team that's been a day late and a dollar short in the postseason. This is the time of year that NBA teams want to be rounding into form and finding their stride, but just four weeks away from the start of the 2017 playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers are stumbling.
