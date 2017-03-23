Clippers keeping an eye on possible playoff opponent Utah

DALLAS >> The NBA's purest point guard dribbled the ball off his foot, an All-Star big man had the ball stripped away under the basket and one of the most reliable perimeter shooters in the game missed by just a few millimeters. The Clippers' recipe for disaster was no more complicated than that Thursday night in Dallas, where they lost, 97-95, to the upstart Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

