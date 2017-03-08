Clippers' DeAndre Jordan says he want...

Clippers' DeAndre Jordan says he wanted to be 'the black Dirk'

Read more: CBS Sports

If you're looking for a contrast in modern big men, you couldn't do much better than DeAndre Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki . Jordan, 28, is the anchor of the Los Angeles Clippers ' defense, destroying pick-and-rolls and protecting the paint with a rare combination of size, speed and timing.

