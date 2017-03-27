Clippers beat Wizards 133-124 in high-scoring shootout

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, right, and Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, right, shoots as Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat, of Poland, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.