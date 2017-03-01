Chriss has 17 points, hot-shooting Suns beat Hornets 120-103

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker gets held by Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Phoenix. Charlotte Hornets guard Marco Belinelli and Phoenix Suns forward Alan Williams battle for a loose ball in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.