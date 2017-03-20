Carmelo Anthony on playing for Clippers: "There was an opportunity during the deadline"
If Phil Jackson had been direct with Carmelo Anthony and his people, come to them back in January and said, "we want to go another direction, and we want to help you find a trade destination that works for both of us" this whole thing could have been avoided. Instead, Jackson played mind games trying to get Anthony to waive his no-trade clause, and Anthony dug in his heels.
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
