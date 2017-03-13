Bucks vs. Clippers Preview: Bucks Pre...

Bucks vs. Clippers Preview: Bucks Prep for Contests in La La Land

The Bucks surprisingly beat up the Clips in the first matchup between these two teams on March 3rd, 112-101, so they'll look for a repeat against a team in the thick of the Western Conference's playoff standings. In the second game of their six-game road trip, the Bucks sit in the eighth seed of the Eastern Conference at a 32-34 record, just a half game back of the Detroit Pistons and half a game ahead of the Bulls and Heat .

