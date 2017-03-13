Bucks vs. Clippers Preview: Bucks Prep for Contests in La La Land
The Bucks surprisingly beat up the Clips in the first matchup between these two teams on March 3rd, 112-101, so they'll look for a repeat against a team in the thick of the Western Conference's playoff standings. In the second game of their six-game road trip, the Bucks sit in the eighth seed of the Eastern Conference at a 32-34 record, just a half game back of the Detroit Pistons and half a game ahead of the Bulls and Heat .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC