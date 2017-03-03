Bucks use strong start, finish to bea...

Bucks use strong start, finish to beat Clippers 112-101

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and eight assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-101

