Bucks hold off Clippers 97-96 when Griffin misses late

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 16 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures, and the Bucks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 97-96 when Blake Griffin's last-second shot rolled off the rim

