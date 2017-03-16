Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 16 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures, and the Bucks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 97-96 when Blake Griffin's last-second shot rolled off the rim Bucks hold off Clippers 97-96 when Griffin misses late Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 16 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures, and the Bucks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 97-96 when Blake Griffin's last-second shot rolled off the rim Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m3bTJw Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, celebrates after Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin missed a shot during the final second pof an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

