Beal scores 38 to lead Wizards over Kings in overtime

12 hrs ago

Bradley Beal scored 21 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, a 130-122 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Wizards rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win for the sixth time in seven games.

