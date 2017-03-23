Barnes shines as the Mavericks edged the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95
For the second time since trading for Nerlens Noel on Feb. 23, the Dallas Mavericks used a starting lineup that included the 6-11 center. And for the second time, the Mavs won that game with Noel starting in the middle and creating all sorts of havoc for the opponent.
