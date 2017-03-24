Barea ejected for flagrant, but did Griffin flop?
Barea ejected for flagrant, but did Griffin flop? J.J. Barea was giving up about 10 inches and 70 pounds to Blake Griffin. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/dallas-mavericks-jj-barea-blake-griffin-altercation-ejection-flop-smile-rick-carlisle-matthews-clippers-nba J.J. Brea, who's maybe 6-feet tall and 185 pounds, was ejected after getting into an altercation with Blake Griffin during the third quarter of the Mavericks' 97-95 win over the Clippers in Dallas on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC