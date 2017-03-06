Antetokounmpo, Snell lead Bucks past ...

Antetokounmpo, Snell lead Bucks past 76ers, 112-98

6 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points, Tony Snell had 18 of his season-high 21 in the first half and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 112-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton added 13 apiece for the Bucks, who won their third straight game to stay close in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

