2017 Free Agency - What's the Point Guard Market?
There's been a lot of debate about whether George Hill will stay with the Jazz or move on. Now that we know there won't be an extension, and that Hill's agent thinks he can get a full max, it's time to start looking at Hill's free agent market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC