Warriors' Kevin Durant expected to return vs. 76ers

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr checks out Kevin Durant's hand after he landed awkwardly on it in the first half as the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, February 23, 2017. less Warriors head coach Steve Kerr checks out Kevin Durant's hand after he landed awkwardly on it in the first half as the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena in Oakland, ... more PHILADELPHIA - Warriors forward Kevin Durant is expected to return for Monday's game against the 76ers, Steve Kerr said after Golden State practice.

