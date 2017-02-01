Vogel says Hezonja's playing time will be determined 'game-to-game'
Although Mario Hezonja did not play in the Orlando Magic 's win Sunday over the Toronto Raptors or in the loss Monday to the Minnesota Timberwolves , coach Frank Vogel said the 21-year-old Croatian swingman is not out of the team's rotation. Vogel said he did not play Hezonja against the Raptors because of defensive matchup concerns.
