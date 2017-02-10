Utah Jazz aim to keep fourth playoff position against Los Angeles Clippers

The Salt Lake Tribune) Joe Johnson drives around Boston's Marcus Smart in the first half of a game between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Joe Johnson drives around Boston's Marcus Smart in the first half of a game between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.