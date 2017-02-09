Traction Gaining on a "Fire GarPax" protest
Some fans on Reddit are trying to put together a group for the March 4th contest against the Los Angeles Clippers . Fans are trying to make neon t shirts to wear under a jacket/sweatshirt and then show them during the game, while chanting "Fire GarPax!" This is probably not going to do much of anything, but the hope from these fans is that the national media will finally take hold of this as a legitimate story.
