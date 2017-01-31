The Ultimate Blockbuster

Knicks get: PG Austin Rivers, C Nerlens Noel, SG J.J. Reddick, PF Brice Johnson, C Diamond Stone, 2023 Clippers 1st round Sixers get their Superstar to pair with Embiid and Simmons while still keeping key assets by taking on Jamal Crawford's contract. Sixers can continue to build through the draft or put the assets together in order to grab a 4th superstar.

