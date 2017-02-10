Sunday Q&A: Cole Aldrich, Wolves center

Minnesota Timberwolves center Cole Aldrich dunks over Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Phoenix. When Bloomington Jefferson product Cole Aldrich signed a three-year contract with the Timberwolves last summer, he immediately became one of just a handful of veterans on a team dominated by a youthful core.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.