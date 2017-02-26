Special Oscars: That NBA Touch

Are you ready for 3-pointers from somewhere way down the red carpet? Slam dunking in tuxedos? Crossover dribbles in spiked heels? With the Oscars set to tip off Sunday night, it occurs to us that there were plenty of movies released in the past year that could have used an NBA touch: La La Land -- Stuck in typical Los Angeles freeway traffic and going nowhere for the past five years, the land of the once-proud Lakers breaks out into song and dance with the return of Magic Johnson to his familiar role of leading man. Here's hoping he can sing better than Ryan Gosling.

