Spartans in the NBA: An Update

As the NBA All-Star break approaches, the season is heating up. There are lots of great storylines: Giannis Antetokounmpo has suddenly become a top-10 player, the revamped Warriors are still a sight to behold and Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double My favorite storyline, year in and year out, is checking in on the Michigan State Spartans in the NBA.

