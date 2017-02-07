Small Business Optimism Index: Economic Confidence Among Business Owners On The Rise

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Caught On Video: Man Slashes Tires Of Cars Parked In Valley Glen Police asked for the public's help Tuesday to identify a man who slashed the tires of several cars parked in the Valley Glen area of Van Nuys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.