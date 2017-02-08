Comparing Toronto Raptors schedule to...

Comparing Toronto Raptors schedule to opponents offers room for optimism

The Toronto Raptors hang over from the horrid early schedule and injuries to key players took a toll, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Comparing their opponents upcoming schedules offers room for cautious optimism The Toronto Raptors hang over from the horrid early schedule and injuries to key players took a toll, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel The Toronto Raptors have survived the toughest part of their schedule and have reason to be cautiously optimistic heading into the All-Star Break.

