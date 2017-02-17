Possible Mayweather-McGregor megafight gets no takers on odds at Westgate

If a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor ever materializes, the pay-per-view numbers are expected to be staggering. But early betting interest on the bout has been nonexistent at the Westgate, which posted odds on the possible megafight Thursday with Mayweather listed as a 25-1 favorite and McGregor a 11-1 underdog.

