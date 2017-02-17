Possible Mayweather-McGregor megafight gets no takers on odds at Westgate
If a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor ever materializes, the pay-per-view numbers are expected to be staggering. But early betting interest on the bout has been nonexistent at the Westgate, which posted odds on the possible megafight Thursday with Mayweather listed as a 25-1 favorite and McGregor a 11-1 underdog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC