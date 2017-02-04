Popovich nears NBA record

Popovich nears NBA record

Gregg Popovich tied the NBA record for the most career wins with a single franchise, earning his 1,127th in the San Antonio Spurs' 102-86 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Popovich matched Jerry Sloan of Utah for the league mark as San Antonio had 15 steals and forced 23 turnovers, both season highs, in winning its 12th straight at home over Philadelphia and 11th straight overall against the 76ers.

