Paul Pierce: Westbrook, Cousins only players with 'competitive fire' gene "Pretty much everybody else, it's a different type of attitude." Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2kSIjVr Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul Pierce reacts after missing a dunk against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.