No defense allowed as West beats East in All-Star game

The Sports Xchange) - In the full-court layup drill and three-point contest otherwise known as the 66th NBA All-Star Game, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis set an All-Star record with 52 points and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook added 41 points to carry the Western Conference to a 192-182 victory over the Eastern Conference on Sunday night in New Orleans. In a game in which defense was outlawed and feuding former teammates Westbrook and Kevin Durant played together for only 81 seconds, the West defeated the East for the sixth time in the last seven games.

