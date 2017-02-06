NBA trade rumors: Knicks' Carmelo Anthony to Clippers a 'win-win' deal?

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony walks back to his bench during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2017. If the Knicks are going to trade Carmelo Anthony before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline, it's going to take a perfect storm of events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.