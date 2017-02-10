NBA Rumors: Danilo Gallinari freshest name on trade market

While the Denver Nuggets finally found a green pasture for Jusuf Nurkic, the trade rumors persist, with league sources commenting on the availability of starting forward Danilo Gallinari. The Nuggets moved on from Jusuf Nurkic Sunday, moving their backup center and a 2017 first round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second round pick, but the trade rumors for the team haven't been extinguished just yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.