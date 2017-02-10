NBA Rumors: Danilo Gallinari freshest...

NBA Rumors: Danilo Gallinari freshest name on trade market

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Stiffs

While the Denver Nuggets finally found a green pasture for Jusuf Nurkic, the trade rumors persist, with league sources commenting on the availability of starting forward Danilo Gallinari. The Nuggets moved on from Jusuf Nurkic Sunday, moving their backup center and a 2017 first round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second round pick, but the trade rumors for the team haven't been extinguished just yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC