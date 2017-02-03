NBA Capsules

Isaiah Thomas stole the spotlight from Paul Pierce on Sunday, scoring 28 points to lead Boston to its seventh straight victory, a 107-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Pierce's final game in the Garden. Al Horford had 13 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for the Celtics, who brought Pierce to tears with a first-quarter highlight video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.