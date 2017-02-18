NBA All-Star Game: Looks like it's Cavaliers, Warriors and then...
In a crowded room at The Ritz-Carlton, more than 100 media members huddled around NBA All-Stars asking lighthearted questions - like "How do you groom your beard?" to James Harden and "Who has the best style in the league?" to Kyrie Irving. But, at some point, most players are asked some variation of, "How will your team improve enough to give the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors a run for their money?" Sure, you can never count out the San Antonio Spurs and Harden's Houston Rockets in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
