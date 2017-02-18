NBA All Star Game 2017 preview, odds, and primer; Westbrook aims for third MVP award
Storylines both competitive and personal abound as reigning All-Star MVP Russell Westbrook commands center stage during the NBA's pinnacle showcase for individual achievement. In a plot twist seemingly manufactured from the hills of Hollywood, OKC's firebrand lone-wolf must stand united alongside antagonist Golden State's core as the next chapter unfolds in Westbrook's melodrama with Durant.
